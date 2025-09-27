Switzerland Votes On Introducing Electronic ID And Abolishing Rental Tax
Italiano
it
La Svizzera vota sull'introduzione dell'identità elettronica e sull'abolizione del valore locativo
Read more: La Svizzera vota sull'introduzione dell'identità elettronica e sull'abolizione del valore locativ
Español
es
La identidad digital y una carga impositiva a viviendas propias, temas del voto en Suiza
Read more: La identidad digital y una carga impositiva a viviendas propias, temas del voto en Suiz
Português
pt
Amanhã é dia de votação
Read more: Amanhã é dia de votaçã
日本語
ja
2025年9月28日スイス国民投票、デジタルID導入と「マイホーム家賃収入税」廃止
Read more: 2025年9月28日スイス国民投票、デジタルID導入と「マイホーム家賃収入税」廃
العربية
ar
سويسرا تصوّت على اعتماد الهوية الوطنية وإلغاء الضريبة الإيجارية
Read more: سويسرا تصوّت على اعتماد الهوية الوطنية وإلغاء الضريبة الإيجاري
中文
zh
电子身份证、假定租金税:瑞士举行全民公投
Read more: 电子身份证、假定租金税:瑞士举行全民公
Русский
ru
Референдум в Швейцарии: налоги, паспорта и пылесосы
Read more: Референдум в Швейцарии: налоги, паспорта и пылесос
For many, it's déjà vu: after 2021, Swiss citizens are deciding for the second time on a law to introduce a system for electronic proof of identity.
The first attempt was rejected due to concerns about data security. The main criticism was that the system would be operated by private companies. This point has been addressed in the new bill, which proposes a system entirely in public hands.
>> Here is our explainer on the new e-ID-law:
This content was published on Aug 15, 2025 A key step towards a digital society or a threat to data protection? On September 28, the Swiss will vote again on a new e-ID scheme.
