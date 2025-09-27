Switzerland Votes On Introducing Electronic ID And Abolishing Rental Tax

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss citizens have until noon on September 28 to vote on the introduction of an electronic proof of identity. Pollsters expect a yes. The second issue to be voted on is the abolition of the rental tax for homeowners. The results will be out on the same day. This content was published on September 27, 2025 - 10:00 6 minutes

Italiano it La Svizzera vota sull'introduzione dell'identità elettronica e sull'abolizione del valore locativo Read more: La Svizzera vota sull'introduzione dell'identità elettronica e sull'abolizione del valore locativ

Español es La identidad digital y una carga impositiva a viviendas propias, temas del voto en Suiza Read more: La identidad digital y una carga impositiva a viviendas propias, temas del voto en Suiz

Português pt Amanhã é dia de votação Read more: Amanhã é dia de votaçã

日本語 ja 2025年9月28日スイス国民投票、デジタルID導入と「マイホーム家賃収入税」廃止 Read more: 2025年9月28日スイス国民投票、デジタルID導入と「マイホーム家賃収入税」廃

العربية ar سويسرا تصوّت على اعتماد الهوية الوطنية وإلغاء الضريبة الإيجارية Read more: سويسرا تصوّت على اعتماد الهوية الوطنية وإلغاء الضريبة الإيجاري

中文 zh 电子身份证、假定租金税:瑞士举行全民公投 Read more: 电子身份证、假定租金税:瑞士举行全民公 Русский ru Референдум в Швейцарии: налоги, паспорта и пылесосы Read more: Референдум в Швейцарии: налоги, паспорта и пылесос

For many, it's déjà vu: after 2021, Swiss citizens are deciding for the second time on a law to introduce a system for electronic proof of identity.

The first attempt was rejected due to concerns about data security. The main criticism was that the system would be operated by private companies. This point has been addressed in the new bill, which proposes a system entirely in public hands.

>> Here is our explainer on the new e-ID-law:

More More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID

This content was published on Aug 15, 2025 A key step towards a digital society or a threat to data protection? On September 28, the Swiss will vote again on a new e-ID scheme.

Read more: Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic I