India's First Fleet Of Electric Heavy Trucks With Swappable Batteries Launched At JNPA

MENAFN - KNN India)India's first fleet of electric heavy trucks with swappable batteries was flagged off on Thursday by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at the Nhava Sheva Distribution Terminal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

With this initiative, JNPA has become the port with the largest electric truck fleet in the country, marking a significant step toward sustainable logistics.

A heavy-duty battery swapping station was also inaugurated, enabling the port to scale up the electrification of its internal transport system. JNPA has set a target to convert 90 percent of its heavy truck fleet-approximately 600 vehicles-by December 2026.

At the event, an MoU was signed between JNPA and the Isaac Centre for Public Policy (ICPP), Ashoka University, to develop a reference framework for determining port tariffs through cost and port benchmarking across cargo types and commodities.

Speaking at the launch, Sonowal said the electrification of JNPA's logistics fleet symbolises the readiness of India's ports to embrace sustainability and innovation.

He noted that ports across the country are investing in renewable energy, LNG and hydrogen infrastructure, and electrification of cargo-handling equipment as part of broader efforts under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Green Ports initiative.

“Today, JNPA takes a decisive step that sends a message far beyond port boundaries - India's ports are ready to pioneer practices that will set new benchmarks in sustainability, efficiency, and innovation,” he said.

The initiative reflects JNPA's wider decarbonisation strategy and supports India's commitments under PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy, and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan.

By deploying electric trucks, JNPA aims to reduce operational emissions, particulate pollution, and noise, while also setting a replicable model for other ports nationwide.

Fifty trucks were flagged off during the event, with the fleet expected to expand to 80 by the end of 2025.

JNPA Chairperson Unmesh Sharad Wagh described the move as“a paradigmatic leap towards a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for port operations.” The deployment, he added, represents a shift where sustainability becomes the foundation of growth, rather than a secondary consideration.

