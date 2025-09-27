Afghan Disabled Cricket Team In Pakistan For T20 Series

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced the national wheelchair cricket team has departed for Pakistan to play a four-match T20 series.

In a statement, the ACB's domestic cricket department said the team traveled to Pakistan on September 27 for the scheduled games.

During the visit, the Afghan side will play four T20 matches against Pakistan's disabled cricket team.

According to the ACB, the series will begin on September 29 and continue until October 3.

hz/ma