Lookout Notices Issued Against Zubeen Garg's Manager And Organiser Of North East India Festival
Addressing the public through a Facebook Live session, Sarma said both Mahanta and Sharma have been directed to appear in Guwahati on October 6 to record their statements before the CID, which is investigating the case.
“We want justice for Zubeen. From what has emerged in public forums and from the police probe so far, Mahanta, Sharma and a few others have a lot to answer. I urge them not to test public patience,” he said.
The Chief Minister made it clear that the two would not be allowed to leave the country.
“They cannot evade accountability by posting statements or open letters on social media. If they believe they are innocent, they should come forward and face the law,” he asserted.
Sarma said Mahanta's bank accounts and credit cards have been frozen to restrict his movements.
He also confirmed that the government is awaiting the autopsy report from Singapore, while the findings of the second post-mortem conducted at Gauhati Medical College are already available.
The Chief Minister has written to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in the investigation.
He further said he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the case would be handed over to the CBI if the Assam Police probe is found unsatisfactory.
Appealing for calm, CM Sarma urged people not to spread rumours or indulge in violence.
He said those arrested during protests included individuals with pending cases and cautioned political parties against attempting to exploit the issue.
Reiterating his personal admiration for the late singer, Sarma said"“I have witnessed many important moments in Zubeen's life. As a fan myself, I will ensure that justice is delivered.”
Zubeen Garg, one of Assam's most celebrated cultural icons, died on September 19 in Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the North East India Festival.
