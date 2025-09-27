From Teacher To Entrepreneur: Sunita Patel's Inspiring Journey Under NULM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaunpur, Sep 27 (IANS) In the heart of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a silent revolution is taking shape. Lives of women are undergoing a sea change. Their dreams are turning into reality. Credit goes to National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), which is a key initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The story of Sunita Patel, a resident of the Matupar locality in the Line Bazaar area, has created a buzz in the town.

Sunita Patel's journey from being a private school teacher earning a meager Rs 3,000 a month to becoming a successful entrepreneur is just remarkable. Sunita told IANS that she used to teach at a local college along with another woman who later became an Anganwadi worker. It was this colleague who introduced her to the idea of women's self-help groups (SHGs) and encouraged her to join one.

Motivated by the potential, Sunita decided to form her own group. She brought together ten women and successfully created an SHG. Through the group, they were able to easily secure a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a bank. With that money, they started a small purse and bag making workshop.

Today, that workshop earns them around Rs 15,000 a month. The women work together to produce stylish and affordable purses.

"“We sell each purse at Rs 90 wholesale and Rs 140 in retail,” Sunita explains.“Right now, because of the festive season, the demand is very high. We're getting bulk orders from jewellery shops and other retailers.”

They source raw materials locally from markets in Machhlishahr and Lucknow, and for larger quantities, they even procure materials from Delhi.

Sunita credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this change in her life.“What Modi Ji has done for women is truly commendable,” she says with emotion.

“Earlier, we women remained suppressed. Even in private jobs, we worked hard but got very little money and often faced exploitation. But now, thanks to the opportunities provided, we don't have to beg anyone for help. We can earn as much as we're willing to work for.”

With heartfelt gratitude, Sunita adds,“I thank Modi Ji from the bottom of my heart. No one has thought about women the way he has.”