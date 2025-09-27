CBI Arrests Top Official Of Explosive Safety Agency, Seizes Rs 26 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The CBI has arrested the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), West Circle Office, Navi Mumbai, and a private person in a bribery case and recovered Rs 26 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Rajendra Rawat, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, and a private person Rahul Bachate were arrested in connection with a complaint related to payment of Rs 9 lakh bribe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

On Saturday, both the accused were produced before Special CBI Court, Thane, which sent them to CBI custody till October 1.

The CBI case was registered based on source information regarding large-scale corrupt practices allegedly committed by the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, in conspiracy with private consultants and agents.

Based on the input, a trap operation was carried out. During the operation, a private individual was intercepted after delivering a package at the residence of the accused.

On questioning, the accused (private person) confessed to having delivered a bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh to the wife of the accused officer, the CBI said.

The said bribe money was recovered from the premises along with additional unaccounted cash of Rs 7.5 lakh, the source of which could not be explained, the CBI said in a statement.

During searches at the office of Rawat, another agent admitted to having brought Rs 8 lakh for delivery as illegal gratification. The cash was recovered from his vehicle, the CBI said.

In addition, one architect present at the office confessed to having brought Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe meant for another public servant. This amount was also seized, the probe agency said.

In total, Rs 26 lakh, including the delivered bribe and unexplained cash, has been recovered from the residence and office of the accused public servant, along with incriminating documents, including chats and lists of PESO applications, the CBI said.