CBI Arrests Top Official Of Explosive Safety Agency, Seizes Rs 26 Lakh
Rajendra Rawat, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, and a private person Rahul Bachate were arrested in connection with a complaint related to payment of Rs 9 lakh bribe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.
On Saturday, both the accused were produced before Special CBI Court, Thane, which sent them to CBI custody till October 1.
The CBI case was registered based on source information regarding large-scale corrupt practices allegedly committed by the Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, in conspiracy with private consultants and agents.
Based on the input, a trap operation was carried out. During the operation, a private individual was intercepted after delivering a package at the residence of the accused.
On questioning, the accused (private person) confessed to having delivered a bribe amount of Rs 9 lakh to the wife of the accused officer, the CBI said.
The said bribe money was recovered from the premises along with additional unaccounted cash of Rs 7.5 lakh, the source of which could not be explained, the CBI said in a statement.
During searches at the office of Rawat, another agent admitted to having brought Rs 8 lakh for delivery as illegal gratification. The cash was recovered from his vehicle, the CBI said.
In addition, one architect present at the office confessed to having brought Rs 1.5 lakh as a bribe meant for another public servant. This amount was also seized, the probe agency said.
In total, Rs 26 lakh, including the delivered bribe and unexplained cash, has been recovered from the residence and office of the accused public servant, along with incriminating documents, including chats and lists of PESO applications, the CBI said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment