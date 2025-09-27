Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh Remembers B.R. Ambedkar On National Self-Respect Day
Speaking on Saturday at the National Self-Respect Day (Rashtriya Aatma Samman Divas) programme organised by the Department of Social Work, Delhi University, Ravinder Indraj Singh said:“Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's life teaches us that truth and self-respect are more important than power.”
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale also joined the event.
The Delhi Cabinet Minister stated that on September 27, 1951, Dr. Ambedkar resigned from his ministerial post in the Jawaharlal Nehru government to protect the rights of women and the underprivileged.
“This is why this day is observed as National Self-Respect Day,” he said.“It was not merely a personal decision of Babasaheb, but a historic step to guide society toward justice and equality,” he said.
He highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar worked to secure equal rights for women in property, marriage, and inheritance through the Hindu Code Bill, but the government of that time ignored these demands.
He said Babasaheb dedicated his entire life to the empowerment of the poor, Dalits, marginalised communities, and women.
Ravinder Indraj Singh further noted that Dr. Ambedkar gave India a Constitution that guarantees every citizen the rights of equality, liberty, and fraternity.
He fought a lifelong battle against untouchability, caste discrimination, and social injustice. Babasaheb also paved the way for reservations in education and employment for Dalits, backward classes, and underprivileged communities to establish social equality.
The Delhi SC/ST/OBC Welfare Minister affirmed that Dr. Ambedkar's contributions continue to inspire us.
“The Delhi government is committed to providing equal opportunities and dignity to every section of society, guided by his far-sighted vision,” he said.
Among those present on the occasion were Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, Kalindi College Principal Prof. Meena Charanda, and Dean of the Faculty of Sociology Prof. Sanjoy Roy.
