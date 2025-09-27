Ravana Effigy Makers In Delhi Get Orders From US, Canada Ahead Of Dussehra
For the first time in years, smaller Ravana effigies crafted in Tatarpur are being shipped overseas. Mahendra 'Ravana Wale', 76, an effigy-maker who has dedicated over five decades to the craft, shared his excitement.
“Last year, there were no international orders. But this time, I've already received two, one from the US and one from Canada,” he told IANS.
The effigies, each around two and a half feet tall, will be sent via courier in the coming days.
“There's still time. I'm hopeful more orders will come,” he added.
Mahendra, who inherited the tradition from his father, has seen the market evolve with time.
"Preparations are going well this year. Last year brought heavy losses, but things are looking better now. I've been doing this since childhood, and the love for the art keeps me going," he added.
Another artisan at the market echoed his optimism:“We've received nearly 50 orders so far. The work is almost complete, just the finishing touches remain.”
Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated on the 10th day of the Hindu month of Ashvina, it concludes the nine nights of Sharad Navratri. The festival commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the 10-headed demon king Ravana, who had abducted Rama's wife, Sita - a tale immortalised in the epic Ramayana. The word Dussehra derives from the Sanskrit dasha (ten) and hara (defeat).
Across India, Dussehra Melas bring communities together in vibrant celebration - offering street food, rides, handicrafts, and performances that capture the essence of Indian festivity. Now, with Ravana effigies headed overseas, the spirit of Dussehra is transcending borders, connecting the diaspora with tradition in a truly fiery fashion.
