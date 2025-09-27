Swami Chaitanyanand's 'Baby, I Love You' Messages, Bizarre Holi Diktats - Harrowing Details Emerge

MENAFN - Live Mint) New details in the Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati sexual harassment case alleged that the self-styled godman sent inappropriate texts like 'baby, I love you' to one of the students and was the first one to apply colour on the cheeks and "maang" of female students during a Holi celebration.

Swami Chaitanyananda was accused of harassing 17 women students at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in in Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

The Hindustan Times reported on Saturday that girl students were allegedly lined up during a Holi celebration and told that Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati would be the first to apply colour on their cheeks.

“Each student had to say 'Hariom' and bow before him, after which he would apply colour to their cheeks and the parting of hair [maang],” an FIR stated, according to the report.

The FIR against the self-styled godman reportedly has statements from a 21-year-old.

The 21-year-old claimed she allegedly received personal messages like“baby, I love you, I adore you, you are looking beautiful today,” from Chaitanyananda. He also gave compliments to the students' "curly hair".

Swami Chaitanyananda also threatened to cut student's marks when objections were raised. As per the FIR, during a industrial visit to Rishikesh in June this year, the accused allegedly called girl students at odd hours and threatened to cut their marks.

One of the survivors' friends detailed how Swami Chaitanyananda harassed students, alleging that he seized students' phones and asked them to hand over their original certificates. He allegedly threatened to end their careers.

"He marked students first and asked them to deposit their phones so they could 'focus on studies'. The phones would remain in his custody for some time, and in return, he would hand over a new one of his choice. This ensured that communication was under his control and did not reach anyone else," the friend was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also revealed that students were required to submit their original certificates to create a "sense of fear," and they were returned only upon completion of the course.

"This created a sense of fear, as every student's career was locked there. If anyone dared to resist or complain, they were worried that their certificates might never be returned, ruining their careers," he noted.

'Girls were warned their careers would be destroyed'

The victim's friend further alleged that female students were threatened with failure or expulsion for not complying with Saraswati or his close aides.

"Girls were frequently warned that their careers would be destroyed if they opposed him. Some were even expelled from the institute. Finally, someone dared to raise her voice," the friend added.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati was booked for allegedly sexually harassing 17 female students. The students allegedly molested by Swami Chaitanyananda were pursuing PGDM courses under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship at the institute.

An FIR was registered on August 4 against Chaitanyananda after an IAF officer filed a complaint about the matter to the administration of the private management institute.

The complaint stated that during a virtual meeting with over 30 female students, several of them narrated instances of sexual harassment, manipulation and threats by him, police said.

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Swami Chaitanyananda in a case of alleged cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against him.

Saraswati remains on the run, and more stories are emerging about the "inescapable web" he created to intimidate students and maintain control over the institute's operations.