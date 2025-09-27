No Safe Haven: 17 Militants Neutralised In Karak Intelligence Operation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Pakistani security forces dealt another heavy blow to militant networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, neutralising 17 terrorists in an intelligence-led assault following a series of recent defeats for extremist groups across the region.

The overnight operation, conducted jointly by local police and security units, targeted militant hideouts in the Darsha Khel locality under Shah Saleem police station.

District Police Officer Shahbaz Elahi said the raid was launched on the basis of reliable intelligence and that the deceased are believed to be linked to the Mullah Nazir faction, a component of a proscribed militant outfit.

Also Read: North Wazirista: Police Foil Bid to Smuggle Two Minor Girls to Afghanistan for Forced Marriage

The engagement involved a prolonged exchange of fire during which three security personnel suffered minor injuries.

Clearance and mopping-up operations remain under way as authorities work to confirm the identities and group affiliations of those killed. Officials said further information will be shared after investigations conclude.

The Karak operation follows other recent counter‐terror successes, including the elimination of 15 militants from the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group in Datta Khel, North Waziristan, and the killing of three Khawarij fighters during a foiled attack on a security checkpost in Spinwam.

DPO Elahi vowed continued pressure on militants.“We will not allow anyone to undermine peace in our area,” he said, adding that police and security forces remain united in denying militants any sanctuary.