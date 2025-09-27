Iran Recalls Its Ambassadors From London, Paris, Berlin

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The move comes in response to the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism by the three European powers, known collectively as the "E3", which paves the way for the automatic reimposition of UN sanctions previously lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This diplomatic rupture follows the failure of a Russian-Chinese draft resolution at the UN Security Council aimed at delaying the reinstatement of sanctions for six months. The resolution fell short of the required votes, triggering the so-called snapback mechanism, which revives punitive measures linked to Iran's nuclear program.

Iran, while reaffirming its commitment to the JCPOA, squarely blames the current crisis on the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and accuses European signatories of failing to uphold their obligations. Tehran insists it remains open to dialogue, provided sanctions are lifted.

According to recent reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran's nuclear activities remain under surveillance. A new agreement between Iran and the IAEA was recently reached in Cairo, underscoring ongoing technical cooperation.

In a related development, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani revealed in an interview with PBS that Iran had submitted proposals to avoid triggering the snapback clause. However, he warned that if sanctions are reinstated, Iran will respond by suspending cooperation with the IAEA, citing legislation passed by the Iranian parliament.

All UN sanctions on Iran are set to be reimposed at midnight GMT, following the E3's formal activation of the 30-day mechanism, accusing Tehran of breaching the nuclear accord, a claim Iran vehemently denies.

E3 European powers automatic reimposition UN sanctions