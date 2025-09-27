KFSHRC Shares Global Transplant Milestones At C3 Davos Of Healthcare In Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Guided by its vision to be the provider of choice in highly specialized care, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is advancing global standards in organ transplantation and positioning Saudi Arabia at the center of medical innovation.The hospital shared its record of world-first robotic liver and heart transplants and its leadership in pediatric kidney transplantation at the C3 Davos of HealthcareTM Summit in Tokyo, underscoring how innovation, scale, and patient-centered outcomes are redefining benchmarks worldwide.Since 2011, KFSHRC has completed more than 6,600 organ transplants, including over 5,000 kidney procedures, and has built the largest pediatric kidney transplant program globally, performing 80 pediatric cases in 2024 alone. These achievements illustrate how the hospital is translating its vision into practice, delivering safe, equitable, and life-saving care for the most complex patients.Its Kidney Transplant Program further reflects operational excellence, with more than 500 paired kidney exchanges since 2011 and a world record of 10 kidney exchange surgeries completed within two days at a single center, demonstrating both readiness and capacity at scale.The hospital's leadership extends beyond clinical performance to scientific discovery, with its robotic liver transplantation study ranked among the Top 10 Most Influential Research Studies of 2024 by the American Society of Transplantation.Survival outcomes validate its leadership: liver transplant survival exceeds 90 percent at one year and 80 percent at five years, while kidney survival reaches 97 to 99 percent at one year, placing KFSHRC on par with or ahead of the world's leading institutions.By presenting these milestones at C3 Japan, KFSHRC aligned its mission with global health priorities on access, innovation, and patient safety, reinforcing its role not only as a national center of excellence but also as a global benchmark in the future of transplantation.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visitor contact our media team at ...

