Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Tariffs Pose Major Risk To India's Growth: Crisil Intelligence


2025-09-27 06:09:26
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Kolkata – High tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods pose a major risk to the country's growth, Crisil Intelligence said in its September report.

The tariffs will impact both Indian goods exports and investments, the report added.

However, domestic consumption, driven by benign inflation and rate cuts, is expected to support growth, it said.

The country's GDP rose to a five-quarter high of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent in the similar quarter in the previous year.

Nominal GDP growth, however, slowed to 8.8 per cent from 10.8 per cent during the same period, it added.

The report said consumer price index (CPI) inflation is likely to soften to 3.5 per cent in the current fiscal from 4.6 per cent in the previous year.

Healthy agricultural growth is expected to keep food inflation under check, though the impact of excess rain was yet to be fully assessed.

MENAFN27092025000215011059ID1110118464

