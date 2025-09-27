Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Honors Azerbaijan's Martyrs, Reaffirms Garabagh As Azerbaijan Forever

Erdogan Honors Azerbaijan's Martyrs, Reaffirms Garabagh As Azerbaijan Forever


2025-09-27 06:06:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on his official X account on the occasion of September 27 Memorial Day, Azernews reports.

In his message, President Erdoğan wrote:

"On the memorial day of our friend, brother, beloved Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our martyrs who liberated Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands with great heroism, and I express my respect to our veterans.

Garabagh is Azerbaijan forever!"

MENAFN27092025000195011045ID1110118451

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search