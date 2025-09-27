Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chuvashia Reports Drone Attack On Oil Pumping Station

2025-09-27 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the republic, Oleg Nikolaev, announced the attack, Ukrinform reports, citing BBC News Russian .

He said the attack caused minor damage to the facility, but operations at the station have been suspended. There is no threat to the local population, and no casualties were reported, Nikolaev added.

Read also: General Staff confirms destruction of several key targets on Russian territory, provides details

No further details were provided.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier confirmed a strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Photo: Unsplash

