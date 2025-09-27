Chuvashia Reports Drone Attack On Oil Pumping Station
He said the attack caused minor damage to the facility, but operations at the station have been suspended. There is no threat to the local population, and no casualties were reported, Nikolaev added.Read also: General Staff confirms destruction of several key targets on Russian territory, provides details
No further details were provided.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier confirmed a strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region.
Photo: Unsplash
