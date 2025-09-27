Pakistan Decides To Shut Down 40-Year-Old Afghan Refugee Camps In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The government of Pakistan has decided to close Afghan refugee camps established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the past four decades, following the repatriation of Afghan nationals . The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan issued a formal notification in this regard.

According to the notification, five Afghan refugee camps in the province will be closed, including three in Haripur, one in Chitral, and one in Upper Dir. Among them is Haripur's Panian camp, the oldest of its kind, which once hosted more than 100,000 refugees.

The notification also directed that the land of these camps be handed over to the provincial government and respective deputy commissioners. According to UNHCR, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still hosts the largest number of Afghan refugees.

It may be recalled that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has opposed the forced repatriation of Afghan refugees, while only a few days ago, the provincial information adviser also demanded an immediate halt to the repatriation process.

Similarly, the government of Pakistan has closed the last Afghan refugee camp in Mianwali, which means there are no longer any operational refugee camps in Punjab. Official data shows that since April 1, 2025, nearly 42,913 Afghans have been sent back from Punjab.