President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex


2025-09-27 05:05:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, Azernews reports.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed the head of state about the facilities created at the complex.

The construction of the complex, which began in 2024, covers an area of 5.8 hectares. The complex includes outdoor sports fields, a stadium, a universal sports hall with a capacity of 1,100 spectators, facilities for wrestling, judo, artistic gymnastics, boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, karate, fitness, and gym halls, as well as a swimming pool. Additionally, the complex features a meeting room, a café, rooms for referees, coaches, doctors, and commentators, a restaurant, and a 42-room hotel building.

During the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, boxing competitions will be held at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex.

