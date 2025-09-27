President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov informed the head of state about the facilities created at the complex.
The construction of the complex, which began in 2024, covers an area of 5.8 hectares. The complex includes outdoor sports fields, a stadium, a universal sports hall with a capacity of 1,100 spectators, facilities for wrestling, judo, artistic gymnastics, boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, karate, fitness, and gym halls, as well as a swimming pool. Additionally, the complex features a meeting room, a café, rooms for referees, coaches, doctors, and commentators, a restaurant, and a 42-room hotel building.
During the 3rd CIS Games hosted by Azerbaijan, boxing competitions will be held at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment