Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: Top 10 Highest Rated Movies And Where To Watch On OTT

Yash Chopra was a Bollywood director who delivered many outstanding films at the box office. These films ranged from romance to action and family dramas. On his 93rd birth anniversary, let's check out his 10 highest rated films on IMDb

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Crime Drama

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Nirupa Roy, with Neetu Singh, Parveen Babi, Sudhir and Iftekhar also appearing in the film.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Cross Border Romance Drama

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta play the lead roles in the film, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rani Mukerji, Boman Irani, and Manoj Bajpayee.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla are the film's lead actors, while Shah Rukh Khan appears in a negative role. Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Dalip Tahil also play important roles in the film.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Thriller

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside actors such as Rakhee Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, and Prem Chopra.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Drama

Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar play the lead roles in the film. Hema Malini, Raakhee, Poonam Dhillon, Sachin, Waheeda Rehman, and Prem Chopra also play key roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar

Genre: Masala (combines multiple genres)

Artists like Rajkumar, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore played important roles in this film.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Mystery Thriller

The film starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles, while actors like Bindu, Sujeet Kumar, Madan Puri and Iftekhar also played important roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha in lead roles. Sanjeev Kumar, Sushma Seth, Deven Verma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also appear in the film.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Musical Romantic Drama

The film stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, while Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Deepak Malhotra, and Dippy Sagoo also appear in pivotal roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Drama

The film stars Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Rati Agnihotri, Amrish Puri, Madan Puri, and Saeed Jaffrey also play important roles.