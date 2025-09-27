Abhishek Vs Shaheen Will Be Edge-Of-The-Seat Battle: Morkel
Dubai – Abhishek Sharma's flamboyance will meet its match in Shaheen Shah Afridi's precision in what promises to be an“edge of the seat” battle in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, according to India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has worked with both the talented youngsters.
Morkel had earlier worked briefly as a bowling consultant with the Pakistan team where he got a chance to coach the left-arm speedster.
“Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over. And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and fans are on the edge of our seats, and that's great for the game,” Morkel said.
Both the players are 25. However, while Shaheen has been around for sometime now, the left-handed Abhishek has taken world cricket by storm with his dashing strokeplay in the ongoing Asia Cup.
The Indian hasn't endured a single failure in six games, logging three fifties and three scores of 30 or more. In both the India vs Pakistan games held here so far, Abhishek tore Shaheen apart.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment