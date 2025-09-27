Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Up One Cents To Reach USD 72.74 Pb


2025-09-27 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWUAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil gained one cent during Friday's trading to reach USD 72.74 per barrel compared with USD 72.73 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Brent Futures also rose 71 cents to USD 70.13 pb and West Texas Intermediate 74 cents to reach USD 65.72 pb. (end)
