Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Turkmenistan On Nat'l Day


2025-09-27 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Saturday to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President good health and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Turkmenistan and its people. (pick up previous)
