Tajikistan Sets Tone For Deeper Economic Ties With Turkmenistan
In his message, Rahmon underlined Turkmenistan's achievements in strengthening state institutions, boosting international standing, and advancing socioeconomic development. He noted that the country is moving confidently along the path of sustainable growth.
The Tajik leader expressed confidence that through joint efforts, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan will achieve new results in their partnership, particularly in trade and economic fields.
Rahmon concluded by wishing President Berdimuhamedov success in his work and the people of Turkmenistan peace, prosperity, and well-being.
