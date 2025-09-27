We Don't Have Mental Block Against India: Jayasuriya

Photo Credit-Internet

Dubai – Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has asserted his side doesn't have a“mental block” against India after going down in the Super Over to Suryakumar Yadav and Co in an inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4s match.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh produced a brilliant Super Over to win the game for his side here on Friday after Sri Lanka matched India's 202 runs at the end of 20 overs with opener Pathum Nissanka smashing a belligerent century.

The legendary cricketer said that he was fairly satisfied with his boys, saying this team can go very far despite Sri Lanka losing all three Super 4s games in the tournament.

“I would've preferred to finish games in normal time. No captain or coach wants to go to a Super Over,” said Jayasuriya during the post-match press conference.

“Unfortunately, Dasun (Shanaka) missed completing the third run. But no, there's no mental block against India. Our batting line-up is strong, and we've given them confidence. Chasing 200 (203) is never easy, but we almost did it, which shows the quality we have,” he added.

Sri Lanka had suffered a similar defeat in 2024 during the third T20I in Pallekele when they made a mess of an easy chase to be at the mercy of a 'Super Over', which India won.

Jayasuriya praised Nissanka (107) and Kusal Perera (58 off 32 balls) whose second-wicket stand yielded 127 runs in just 70 balls.

“When you're chasing 202 (203), you have to keep finding boundaries. Their partnership was the key. The momentum shifted when we started losing wickets. That's natural in a chase because someone has to take risks.