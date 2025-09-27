Punjab Police Extradites BKI Terrorist Parminder Singh 'Pindi' From UAE - Who Is He?

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major breakthrough for Indian security agencies, the Punjab Police has successfully extradited Parminder Singh, also known as Pindi, a key operative of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), from Abu Dhabi, UAE. This milestone operation was announced by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who described it as a significant step in the state's fight against organised crime and terrorism.

Yadav said Pindi was involved in multiple heinous crimes, including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults and extortions in Batala in Gurdaspur.

In a post on X, Yadav said acting swiftly on a red corner notice (RCN) requested by the Batala police, a dedicated four-member team led by a senior police officer travelled to the UAE on September 24, coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the UAE authorities.

After completing all legal formalities, the police team successfully brought the accused back to face justice, said Yadav.

The extradition was the result of a collaborative effort between the Punjab Police, the Ministry of External Affairs, and UAE authorities, with crucial support from India's central agencies.

Who is Parminder Singh alias Pindi?

Parminder Singh, nicknamed Pindi, is a close aide of foreign-based terrorists Harwinder Singh, also known as Rinda, and Happy Passia. Both Rinda and Passia are known for orchestrating terror activities from abroad, targeting law enforcement agencies and civilians in Punjab.

Pindi's criminal record includes involvement in petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults, and extortion rackets, particularly in the Batala–Gurdaspur region. Authorities believe that his actions were aimed at destabilising law and order while funding BKI's terrorist network.

The Babbar Khalsa International, banned under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is a notorious Khalistani terrorist outfit with a history of violent campaigns and connections to international extremist groups.

BKI-backed terror module busted, 2 operatives held

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module and thwarted major disruptive activities in the state with the arrest of its two operatives.

The module was busted by the Counter Intelligence (CI) teams from Pathankot and Ludhiana, as well as the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested have been identified as Sarwan Kumar, a resident of Malhian village in Gurdaspur and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jakkriya in Gurdaspur.

During a search, police teams recovered a hand grenade and a pistol along with three live cartridges from their possession.