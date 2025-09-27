Wangchuk Shifted To Jail In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Agitators hold posters during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025: PTI Photo

Leh- Police arrested climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday, two days after protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.

Wangchuk was taken into custody by a police party led by Ladakh Police chief S D Singh Jamwal at 2:30 pm, officials said, adding that he was subsequently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

While there was no official word on the charges pressed against Wangchuk, sources within the Ladakh administration indicated that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against the climate activist.

The Union Territory administration has also snapped mobile internet services in the Leh area as a precautionary measure.

Wangchuk, a leading voice for the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading a five-year-long agitation demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for the residents of Leh and Kargil, which form part of the Union Territory of Ladakh that was carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.