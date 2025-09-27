Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Electricity Restored To Over 95% Of Subscribers In Zaporizhzhia

Electricity Restored To Over 95% Of Subscribers In Zaporizhzhia


2025-09-27 01:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“At 4 a.m., more than 95% of subscribers had their power restored. Thank you to our energy workers for their prompt response,” the post said.

Read also: First anti-drone tunnel built in Zaporizhia region

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a night attack by enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia, 9,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN27092025000193011044ID1110117890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search