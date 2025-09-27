Electricity Restored To Over 95% Of Subscribers In Zaporizhzhia

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a night attack by enemy drones in Zaporizhzhia, 9,000 subscribers were left without electricity.

“At 4 a.m., more than 95% of subscribers had their power restored. Thank you to our energy workers for their prompt response,” the post said.

