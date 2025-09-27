Leslie Nelson GE Angola Urges Greater Action On Africa's Energy And Education Gaps

MENAFN - GetNews)



Leslie Nelson GE AngolaVeteran Executive Highlights the Human Cost of Power Shortages and the Need for Local Solutions

Private equity and energy executive Leslie Nelson, recently featured in a wide-ranging interview on his career and leadership, is calling for more attention and support to tackle Africa's dual challenges of energy access and education. With over 25 years of global business experience, including senior roles at General Electric and New Fortress Energy and being a co-founder of an Energy Transition platform, Nelson has seen first-hand how lack of reliable power and opportunity limits growth across the continent.

“Energy in Africa is about more than numbers. It's about hospitals that need reliable power, schools that need light, and businesses that cannot grow without it,” Nelson said.

The Numbers Behind the Challenge

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa-nearly half the population-still lack electricity access. The World Bank estimates unreliable power costs African businesses $28 billion annually. On education, UNESCO reports that just 9% of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa enrol in tertiary education, leaving millions without pathways to skilled jobs.

“When a hospital cannot run equipment, or when a student cannot study at night, that is not just an energy problem-it is a human problem,” Nelson explained.

Bridging Energy and Education

Nelson is not only building energy transition platforms but also personally funding education. Through the Village of Hope Orphanage, he pays tuition for 15 students who will graduate university in 2026. He also provides laptops and career mentorship.

“Education creates opportunity, and I want these students to succeed not only for themselves but for their communities,” Nelson said.

A Call to Action

Nelson stresses that solutions don't rest solely with governments or corporations. Individuals can take steps too, it's not as complicated as calculus as the solution is pretty simple:



Support NGOs and charities focused on education and energy access.

Mentor young professionals in Africa or other emerging regions. Raise awareness by sharing data and stories about energy poverty.

“We can all do something-whether that's donating to organisations, mentoring young talent, or simply learning and sharing the facts about this challenge,” Nelson said.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Leslie Nelson

Leslie Nelson is a private equity and energy executive with over 25 years of global business experience, who started his career with Merril Lynch and held senior leadership roles at General Electric and New Fortress Energy. He is the founder of an Africa-focused energy transition platform and serves on multiple boards and advisory councils. Nelson divides his time between London, Accra, and New York.

