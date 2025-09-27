Navratri 2025 Day 6: Who Is Ma Katyayani? Know Colour, Puja Rituals, Shubh Muhrat

Navratri 2025 6th Day: On the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. The goddess got this name because she was the daughter of sage Katyayan. Find out when to worship Goddess Katyayani during Sharadiya Navratri 2025

Navratri 2025

Devi Katyayani Puja Vidhi: During Sharadiya Navratri, a different form of the goddess is worshipped each day. In this sequence, the goddess of the sixth day is Maa Katyayani. She got this name because she was the daughter of sage Katyayan. Goddess Katyayani's form is very gentle. Worshipping her removes all kinds of diseases, sorrows, and grief. Her vehicle is a lion. This time, with Sharadiya Navratri being 10 days long, there is confusion about when the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) is. According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, this time Shashthi Tithi is on Sunday, September 28. Therefore, Goddess Katyayani will be worshipped on this day. Read on to know the worship method, auspicious time, and aarti of Goddess Katyayani

- Morning 07:50 AM to 09:19 AM- Morning 09:19 AM to 10:48 AM- Afternoon 11:53 AM to 12:41 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)- Afternoon 01:46 PM to 03:15 PM

On the morning of Sunday, September 28, wake up early, take a bath, and take a vow for the fast and worship with water, rice, and flowers in your hand. During one of the auspicious times mentioned above, place a picture or idol of Goddess Katyayani on a wooden plank in a clean place at home. Light a lamp with pure ghee. Apply a tilak on the goddess's picture with kumkum and offer flowers. Also offer a red chunri, abir, gulal, red flowers, red bangles, etc. Offer honey as bhog and complete the worship by chanting the mantra below. After this, perform the goddess's aarti.Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana.Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini.

Jai Jai Ambe Jai Katyayani, Jai Jagmata Jag Ki MaharaniBaijnath Sthan Tumhara, Waha Vardati Naam PukaraKayi Naam Hai Kayi Dham Hai, Yeh Sthan Bhi Toh Sukhdam HaiHar Mandir Mein Jyot Tumhari, Kahi Yogeshwari Mahima NyariHar Jagah Utsav Hote Rehte, Har Mandir Mein Bhagat Hai KehteKatyayani Rakshak Kaya Ki, Granthi Kate Moh Maya KiJhoothe Moh Se Chhudane Wali, Apna Naam Japane WaliBrihaspativar Ko Puja Kariye, Dhyan Katyayani Ka DhariyeHar Sankat Ko Door Karegi, Bhandare Bharpoor KaregiJo Bhi Maa Ko 'Chaman' Pukare, Katyayani Sab Kasht Nivare.

DisclaimerThe information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.