Sultan Bin Ahmed Visits Al Rahma Village In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - AETOSWire) His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited Al Rahma Women's Village in Puttalam, Sri Lanka, a community dedicated to widows, orphans, and their families.

His Highness toured the village, exploring its facilities. He viewed the exhibition of the village's diverse products, which are sold and exported to neighboring villages, and visited the women's training rooms where sewing skills are taught.

He also inspected the medical center, which provides free healthcare services for women and children, and met with children in the village's garden, designed as a recreational space for them.

He inaugurated 40 new houses by cutting the ceremonial ribbon, handing them over to deserving widows. He then visited the classrooms that provide basic education for orphaned students, reviewing the equipment and curricula designed to strengthen their religious values and enhance their skills. His Highness emphasised the importance of empowering this group with knowledge to become active members of society.

The tour concluded with the village mosque, a two-story facility serving both men and women.

Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), extended his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support, which enables SCI to implement projects worldwide.

He also praised the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi in Sri Lanka to oversee SCI initiatives, including laying the foundation stone for Al-Reeh Al-Morsalah Village, inaugurating the mobile medical clinic, and visiting Al Rahma Women's Village.

SCI Chairman commended the cooperation of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, whose diverse charity programmes raise donations from generous donors.

Since 2012, SCI has established six villages in Sri Lanka, comprising 195 houses, two Quran memorization centers, one school, three healthcare centers, and three artesian wells, benefiting more than 10,000 people.

His Highness was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of SCI ; Khalid Nasser Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council; along with senior officials, TV channel directors from SBA, and representatives of charitable organisations in Sri Lanka.

