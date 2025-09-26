Missionirnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Positioned In North America's Critical Minerals Future

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) was featured in a recent article that discusses the company's advancement of critical minerals in Alaska's Ambler Mining District. The publication reads,“Global demand for critical minerals is rising sharply as electrification, renewable energy, and emerging technologies accelerate. Copper has become central to this transition, with demand projected to outpace supply for decades. Many producing mines are seeing grades decline, while new projects often face long development timelines. As a result, high-grade resources in stable jurisdictions have become increasingly valuable for securing future supply chains... Against this backdrop, Trilogy Metals is positioned as a key North American developer. The company, through its 50/50 joint venture with South32, controls the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ('UKMP') in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, considered one of the richest undeveloped copper-dominant regions globally.”

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

