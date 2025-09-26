Indian Embassy Organises 'Viksit Bharat Run' 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The embassy of India in Qatar, jointly with MY Bharat under the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, organised the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 simultaneously across more than 150 international locations, the event became a global celebration of service, fitness, and sustainability.
The run in Doha saw participation from the Indian diaspora including students and professionals.
Under the theme Run to Serve the Nation, participants from Doha came together for community runs of 1km, 2km, and 6km, turning the event into a powerful statement of collectiveness.
It embodied India's Swadeshi ethos, highlighting the collective call for self-reliance, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.
Approximately 500 runners turned out for the event, with 100 volunteers and many community groups and community organisations joining hands.
The event included the recitation of the Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Pledge, where participants committed to contributing towards India's journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047, a statement from the embassy said embassy MY Bharat Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Viksit Bharat Run 2025
