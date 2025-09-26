Saint-Gobain Canada Inaugurates First Zero-Carbon* Gypsum Wallboard Plant In North America And Largest In The World

MENAFN - 3BL) Montreal, QC – Friday, September 26, 2025 /3BL/ – Today, Saint-Gobain Canada officially marked the completion of its expansion and sustainable upgrade project at its CertainTeed Gypsum plant in Sainte-Catherine, Quebec, transforming the facility into North America's first zero-carbon (scopes 1 and 2) gypsum wallboard plant and the largest in the world. First announced in 2022 , Saint-Gobain completed major electrification upgrades allowing the plant to be solely powered by renewable electricity.

The numerous facility upgrades also helped decrease energy usage by up to 30% and boost production capacity by up to 40%, as Saint-Gobain works to provide gypsum wallboard in Canada to help respond to the increasing housing demand across the country.

With the new process and equipment, CertainTeed's plant has reduced its CO2 emissions by 44,000 tons per year – which is equivalent to the average emissions of 14,000 cars annually. This milestone also marks the launch of a new Infinaé gypsum wallboard category in Canada, within which CarbonLow, produced locally, is estimated to have up to 60% less embodied carbon cradle-to-gate.

Infinaé is Saint-Gobain's highest performance, lowest climate impact range of gypsum solutions engineered to lead the way in construction with products made right here in Canada. It offers Canadian customers the freedom to surpass current green building standards.

Strong partnerships to further Quebec's energy transition

The project represents a major investment that was conducted in partnership with both Quebec's government and Hydro-Québec. Through the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks' EcoPerformance program, the Sainte-Catherine plant was granted $40M to support this important energy transition and energy efficiency project.

A three-year transformation for the better

Overall, 80% of the plant's equipment was upgraded through this three-year project and new processes were implemented to significantly reduce carbon emissions:



Replacing natural gas burners with highly efficient electrical heating elements;

Implementing real-time smart energy meters and management system;

Implementing multiple heat recovery systems and upgrading equipment insulation;

Adding process sensors to monitor and improve production quality; Improving compressed air design.

Additional improvements are being implemented and will be deployed in the near future to further improve sustainability at the site:



Increasing recycled content by using pre- and post-consumer waste; Reducing inbound transportation of natural gypsum rock from various sources.

On the journey to net zero carbon by 2050

Saint-Gobain is committed to its global objective of reaching net zero carbon by 2050 and as such continues leading multiple sustainable projects across the country:



With the success of Saint-Gobain's recycling partnership with New West Gypsum in Vancouver, which surpassed 1,000,000 tons of recycled gypsum put back into production since 1985, Saint-Gobain Canada is working to expand its gypsum recycling activities to new regions in Canada.

This includes a pilot program in Quebec, with the intent to expand the program more largely to divert gypsum from landfills.

Earlier this year, Saint-Gobain Canada introduced Lanaé, a new insulation technology with up to 82% of recycled content and a bio-sourced renewable binder. Production of Lanaé supports Saint-Gobain's commitment to creating a circular economy in building materials, with production waste recycled into the Ultratherm regrind insulation product.

Over the past year, CertainTeed Gypsum Winnipeg has spearheaded an innovative water usage reduction project that significantly optimized water and energy usage during gypsum wallboard production.

This unique project resulted in reducing water consumption by 240,000 less water gallons used per year, decreasing CO2 emissions (scopes 1 & 2) by 5,000 tons per year and saving over 25 million kWh in energy consumption per year.

With the support of FortisBC and British Columbia's CleanBC Program for Industry, CertainTeed Vancouver invested nearly $7M to install a new heat recovery system. The sustainable innovation reduces carbon emissions (scope 1) by up to 15% during the production process by recycling some of the waste heat emitted from the dryer.

Saint-Gobain Canada is also looking at significantly reducing transportation miles and Scope 3 carbon emissions, by strategically positioning its upcoming Antrim Gypsum Project in Nova Scotia to supply its Northeastern North America operations. The Group also initiated a permitting phase for a future rail loadout project for the Kootenay West Gypsum Mine, which will significantly reduce trucking distances from 4.5 million kilometers to 250,000 kilometers annually. This project would support Saint-Gobain's sustainability goals by significantly reducing Scope 3 carbon emissions due to transportation of raw material.

*Scopes 1 and 2

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

