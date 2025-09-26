Healo Foods: How Oleg Kondrashov Built A National Bone Broth Brand In The USA

MENAFN - GetNews) From Idea to Business

Oleg Kondrashov, together with his wife Alexandra Kondrashova and partners Olga Pletin and Igor Chukhriy, set themselves an ambitious goal: to introduce American consumers to a unique product - bone broth, rich in collagen and essential minerals.

The challenge was not only technological but also cultural: changing consumer habits. Americans were used to fast food, and most knew only soup base or stock, without realizing that bone broth is a ready-to-consume product: Just Heat & Sip.

“We understood that we weren't just selling a product - we were promoting an entirely new food culture,” recalls Alexandra Kondrashova.“We had to teach people to look at broth differently, not just as a base for soup, but as a standalone health product.”

Challenges Along the Way

While developing the brand, the Healo Foods team faced many trials. One of the biggest was finding effective marketing.

“Finding a marketing company that would treat your business as their own turned out to be extremely difficult,” says Oleg Kondrashov.“Many agencies asked for tens of thousands of dollars but offered no guarantees. They ran ads that drained the budget, with no sales and no results.”

In the end, much of the work had to be done in-house - moving step by step, fueled by faith in the product.

Competitors and Inspiration

The team carefully studied the market, observed competitors, and absorbed best practices. Among their benchmarks was Fond (a direct competitor in glass jars) and New York's iconic project Brodo, which famously started selling bone broth“out of a window.”

“We respected and admired their approach,” notes Oleg Kondrashov.“Every competitor has strong sides you can learn from.”

The American Retail System

Breaking into major retail chains proved to be another challenge. The U.S. market requires brands to pay slotting fees - special charges for shelf placement.

“Everyone wanted high slotting fees. We paid them, but sometimes the orders from those retailers didn't even cover the money invested,” admits Oleg Kondrashov.“And that's not even counting broker contracts. Everyone wanted money, but no one offered guarantees.”

Despite these hurdles, Healo Foods achieved nationwide presence: its products are now sold in over 1,000 stores across America, including Central Market, Food Town, DeCicco's, Kobs Green Market, HEB, Akins, Better Health Market, Kimberton Whole Foods, Safeway, Sendik's, Woodman's, Big Y, PCC Community Markets, Allegiance Retail Services, and Plum Market.

The Leader's Profile

For Oleg Kondrashov, this journey became a true business school in America. He learned to:

Engage with an audience that thinks differently than in Russia;

Navigate the complexities of the U.S. retail system;

Identify competitors' strengths and adopt best practices;

Manage resources where every mistake was costly;

Value his team and its ability to perform under the toughest conditions.

“The Healo Foods experience taught us so much,” says Kondrashov.“The most important lesson - never lose faith in your product and your team. If you don't believe in it, no one else will.”

Conclusion

The story of Healo Foods is not just about business success. It's about persistence, belief, and breaking stereotypes to change the market.

Today, Oleg Kondrashov looks ahead with confidence: the experience he's gained gives him a strong foundation for new projects in the U.S., further business growth, and contributions to the American economy. His name is now associated with energy, determination, and the ability to build companies that make a lasting impact.