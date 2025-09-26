Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Growth Driven By Rising Biologics Demand And Healthcare Expenditure
The Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Size is valued at 2.73 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach 4.38 Billion by the year 2034 at a 5.0 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market are:
-
Increasing need for biopharmaceutical and biologic medications
Increasing healthcare expenditure
Advancements in manufacturing technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market's expansion:
-
High starting cost
Strict regulatory compliance
Insufficiently trained personnel for biopharmaceutical production technologies
Future expansion opportunities for the global biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market include:
-
Increasing strategic partnerships with biopharma companies
Increasing R&D expenditures for innovative treatments
Increasing regulatory attention on criteria for product safety and quality
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
-
The manufacturing of biopharmaceutical excipients is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for biologics and advancements in formulation and manufacturing technology.
Rising biologics demand technological advances, stringent regulatory standards, and strategic partnerships drive the market for biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing.
North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high initial cost and shortage of experienced personnel.
Market Analysis:
The growing demand for biologic therapies, which require high-quality excipients to maintain stability, safety, and therapeutic efficacy, is a key factor propelling the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market. Market growth is further supported by increasing global healthcare expenditures, stringent regulatory requirements, and continuous advancements in formulation and manufacturing technologies.
Ongoing investments in research and development, coupled with strategic partnerships between excipient manufacturers and biopharmaceutical companies, are fostering innovation, improving production efficiency, and enhancing product quality. These dynamics are creating substantial opportunities for market expansion while strengthening the competitive positioning of industry participants within the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.
List of Prominent Players in the Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market:
-
ABITEC Corporation
Aceto
Angus Chemical
Apothecon
Ashland Global
Associated British Foods plc
Avantor
BASF SE
BioSpectra
BOC Sciences
G. Group
Clariant
Colorcon
Croda International Plc
DFE Pharma
DOW
Eastman Chemical
Evonik Industries AG
IMCD N.V.
Innophos
Invitria
RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG
Kirsch Pharma
Meggle Pharma
Merck KGaA
Novo Nordisk
Pfanstiehl, Inc.
Pharmonix
Roquette Freres
Recent Developments:
-
In January 2025, Merck announced that it would spend more than €70 million to build a new Advanced Materials Development Center at its site in Shizuoka, Japan. Merck has invested over €120 million in the Shizuoka site. This latest investment strengthens the company's advanced patterning skills and shows its commitment to improving semiconductor technology and increasing research and development capabilities.
In December 2024, Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a pioneer in accessible robotics and lab automation, and Merck, a prominent science and technology firm, announced a multi-year contract to automate test kits on a customized Opentrons Flex® workstation.
September 2024, BASF India Limited, a subsidiary of BASF SE, opened its pharmaceutical technical lab at its Innovation Campus Asia Pacific. The facility, called“BASF Pharma Solutions Lab,” will serve South Asia's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical business, particularly the production of generic drugs.
Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Dynamics
Market Drivers: Rising Healthcare Expenditure
The growth of the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market is largely supported by increasing global healthcare expenditures. Expanding investments by public and private stakeholders in healthcare infrastructure and advanced therapeutic innovations are driving demand for biologics, thereby amplifying the need for specialized excipients that safeguard stability, efficacy, and patient safety. In response, manufacturers are scaling up production capabilities and advancing excipient formulations to address rising global requirements. Moreover, the industry's focus on enhancing patient outcomes through next-generation therapies further strengthens market expansion.
Challenges: Limited Availability of Skilled Workforce in Biopharmaceutical Production
One of the primary challenges confronting the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market is the shortage of skilled professionals capable of managing the complexities of modern production technologies. Rapid advancements in biopharmaceutical processes demand expertise in operations, quality management, and regulatory compliance, which are not readily available in sufficient numbers. This talent gap can hinder innovation, increase compliance risks, and reduce operational efficiency. Bridging this shortage through structured training, education, and workforce development initiatives is critical to ensuring sustained growth, high-quality production, and long-term industry resilience.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period
The North American biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market is projected to secure a substantial revenue share and expand at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the coming years. This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for biologics, supported by significant investments in research and development and the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure. In addition, strategic collaborations among key industry participants, favorable government initiatives, and continuous technological advancements in manufacturing processes are fostering an environment conducive to sustainable growth and innovation in excipient production across the region.
Segmentation of Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market-
By Product Type-
-
Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers
Polyols
Carbohydrates
Speciality Excipients
By Type of Biologics-
-
Antibodies
Vaccines
Cell Therapies
Others
By Scale Of Operation-
-
Research
Commercial
By Region-
North America-
-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
