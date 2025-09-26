Latin GRAMMY Winners Headline Casa De Campo's Voices Of Our Generation, Vol III

Milly Quezada and Lasso headline Voices of Our Generation

Merengue icon Milly Quezada and Latin GRAMMY winner Lasso headline an All-Star lineup

LA ROMANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 50th Anniversary celebration continues... Casa de Campo Resort and Villas is once again bringing the hottest musical artists to Altos de Chavón Amphitheater for one of the most exciting music events in the Dominican Republic; Voices of Our Generation, Volume 3 returns on Saturday, November 1, 2025The third installment will once again feature iconic artists from different generations and genres. The Saturday, November 1 night lineup features performances by the legendary Milly Quezada (The Queen of Merengue) and her 14-piece band, LATIN GRAMMY winner, Lasso (Best Pop/Rock Song - Ojos Marrones), GRAMMY winner Skip Martin (former lead singer of Kool & the Gang), Tommy DeCarlo (former frontman of the iconic classic rock band, Boston), and hip/hop dance icon Freedom Williams (C&C Music Factory). The Crashers bring their high-energy talents back to the stage as the official backup band for the event.“We are proud to announce an incredible lineup of artists for Voices of Our Generation, Volume 3,” said Jason Kycek, Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President at Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas.“This concert series has quickly become a must-see event for the Dominican Republic, delivering a world-class experience with some of the greatest artists over the last 50 years.”The inaugural event which kicked off Casa de Campo's 50th Anniversary brought together an incredible music roster of GRAMMY winners, chart-toppers, and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductees including Richard Marx, Pedro Capó, Taylor Dane, Llane (Piso 21), Jon Secada, Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms), and more.Tickets on sales now at UEPA TICKETSFront of Stage - RD$8,600 - $12,000Special Guest – RD$9,350VIP – RD$7,550General 1 – RD$5,100General 2 – RD$3,500This groundbreaking event is produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment and sponsored by Banreservas, Brugal, and Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas.

