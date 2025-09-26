Peace Through Trade Blockchain Honored At United Nations SDG Leaders Luncheon

Erai and Kyleigha Beckmann honored at the United Nations during UNGA80, receiving recognition for Peace Through Trade Blockchain at the inaugural SDG Leaders Luncheon.

Founding Partner Erai Beckmann at UNGA80, representing Peace Through Trade Blockchain as it is recognized as the private-sector leader.

Peace Through Trade Founding Partner Kyleigha Beckmann with the recognition from the SDG Leaders Luncheon at UNGA80, honoring PTT as the private-sector leader advancing sustainability and blockchain innovation.

Peace Through Trade Blockchain with the PTT Coin is one of the world's first Layer-1 sustainable Proof-of-Work blockchains with AI integration built directly into the chain.

Peace Through Trade Blockchain was honored at UNGA80's SDG Leaders Luncheon as the private-sector leader advancing sustainable digital trade worldwide.

- Erai Beckmann, Founding Partner of Peace Through Trade BlockchainNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peace Through Trade (PTT), one of the world's most energy-efficient and regulation-first sustainable Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchains, was officially honored at the United Nations' 80th General Assembly during the inaugural SDG Leaders Luncheon at UN Headquarters in New York.PTT was recognized as the exclusive private-sector leader, joining two other distinguished honorees: Panama's Nature Pledge (Public Sector) and The Ocean Elders (Non-Profit Sector). Together, these honorees represent global leadership across government, civil society, and technology, advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.Founding Partners Erai and Kyleigha Beckmann were present to receive the honorary recognition on behalf of PTT. Erai Beckmann also participated in a fireside chat with more than 80 global changemakers-including government leaders, investors, and philanthropists-highlighting PTT's mission of World Peace Through Trade and its unique role as a bridge between blockchain innovation and sustainable governance.Built over 4.5 years, PTT combines advanced AI integration , built with Singapore's Regulatory framework guidelines for blockchain, and a sustainable Proof-of-Work design. Its mission is to empower governments, businesses, and communities through secure, transparent, and insured digital infrastructure that uplifts global commerce while supporting sustainable development.About Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT):PTT is a geopolitically neutral, regulation-first Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchain . Designed for sustainability at scale, it enables secure, transparent, and low-cost global commerce. Its mission is simple: advancing world peace through trade.

Kyleigha & Erai Beckmann

Peace Through Trade Blockchain - PTT Coin

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.