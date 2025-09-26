'We Are More Like A Matrimonial And Bail Court Now, Soon Will Become...': Supreme Court
A bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made this remark while considering a plea from an Army officer. The officer requested the Court's help in matrimonial case proceedings that had been repeatedly adjourned before the Rajasthan High Court .
The bench observed that although constitutional matters are pending hearing, the Court is increasingly burdened by matrimonial disputes across the country, noting that it may soon become a predominantly matrimonial court.
"If we start entertaining these matters for being adjourned, this Court would be flooded with divorce petitions from all over the country...all divorce matters will come before this Court. As it is, we are more of a matrimonial and bail court now. Soon, it will become totally matrimonial,” the report quoted the court's oral statement.
The lawyer representing the army officer argued that the case had not been heard by the High Court despite being listed multiple times. Based on this, he requested the intervention of the Supreme Court. He also asked that the Court issue a notice specifically concerning mediation to help reach a settlement.
Justice Nath, however, warned that if the Court began to entertain such pleas solely based on adjournments in the High Cour , it could lead to an overwhelming surge of matrimonial cases across the country.
Following these observations, the petitioner's lawyer requested permission to withdraw the plea and to be allowed to approach the High Court for an early hearing. The Court granted this request.
