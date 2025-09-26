Zelensky Shares Intel With Danish PM After Drone Incidents Rattle Denmark

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported the conversation on Faceboo , Ukrinform writes.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. We discussed preparations for the European Political Community Summit, which will take place in Denmark next week. We coordinated meetings with partners and are preparing for diplomatic work,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the two leaders also addressed recent drone incidents, which have been detected over Denmark three times in the past week.

“I shared details from our intelligence,” the President noted.

He stressed that both sides understand the need for greater coordination and expansion of defense production in light of such incidents.

“Any challenges can be overcome through cooperation,” Zelensky emphasized.

As reported, Copenhagen Airport temporarily suspended arrivals and departures on the night of September 23 after a couple of large drones were spotted nearby.

Prime Minister Frederiksen described the incident as a“serious attack on critical infrastructure,” adding that no version is excluded in the investigation.

According to Danish media Ekstra Bladet, a Russian Baltic Fleet ship, the Alexander Shabalin, was present near Denmark's territorial waters during the drone incidents that disrupted airports in several cities.