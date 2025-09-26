Zelensky Shares Intel With Danish PM After Drone Incidents Rattle Denmark
“I spoke with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. We discussed preparations for the European Political Community Summit, which will take place in Denmark next week. We coordinated meetings with partners and are preparing for diplomatic work,” Zelensky said.
According to him, the two leaders also addressed recent drone incidents, which have been detected over Denmark three times in the past week.
“I shared details from our intelligence,” the President noted.
He stressed that both sides understand the need for greater coordination and expansion of defense production in light of such incidents.
“Any challenges can be overcome through cooperation,” Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Zelensky: NATO countries should have shot down Russian drones and jets
As reported, Copenhagen Airport temporarily suspended arrivals and departures on the night of September 23 after a couple of large drones were spotted nearby.
Prime Minister Frederiksen described the incident as a“serious attack on critical infrastructure,” adding that no version is excluded in the investigation.
According to Danish media Ekstra Bladet, a Russian Baltic Fleet ship, the Alexander Shabalin, was present near Denmark's territorial waters during the drone incidents that disrupted airports in several cities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment