The Phoenix Mind With Lisa Manzo Launches, Featuring Transformational Stories From Global Leaders And Everyday Resilience Heroes

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Phoenix Mind with Lisa Manzo has launched, featuring powerful stories of resilience and transformation. Guests include internet personality Nicolas“Nico” Roman of The Naked Confidence Campaign, Janette Anderson, the“Maturepreneur Maverick,” Dr. Philip Agrios, self-sabotage expert, and Mark Maselli, who ran a marathon 346 days after a kidney transplant. Hosted by emotional intelligence educator Lisa Manzo, the podcast guides listeners to rise, rebuild, and lead with clarity.

Speaker and emotional intelligence educator Lisa Manzo today announced the official launch of her new podcast, The Phoenix Mind with Lisa Manzo. The show explores how people rise from the ashes of life's most difficult challenges, sharing powerful stories of transformation, healing, and emotional intelligence in action.

Through deeply human conversations, The Phoenix Mind blends emotional intelligence with real-world experiences, guiding listeners to build resilience, clarity, and courage in their personal and professional lives.

The debut season features a lineup of remarkable guests, including:



Nicolas“Nico” Roman, the internet personality with more than 16 million followers and 10 billion views worldwide, who turned alopecia universalis and childhood bullying into a global movement of laughter and confidence through his Naked Confidence Campaign.

Janette Anderson, known as the“Maturepreneur Maverick,” who helps entrepreneurs over 55 rewrite the rules of success, proving that age is not a finish line but a launchpad for purpose-fueled ventures.

Dr. Philip Agrios, self-sabotage expert, speaker, and author, who reveals how decades of devastating personal struggles led him to discover the“inborn sabotage switch” - and its antidote.

Mark Maselli, whose story of receiving a life-saving kidney transplant in 2023 and crossing a marathon finish line just 346 days later inspires audiences to embrace what he calls The Maselli Mindset.

Erin Ley, global life coach and bestselling author known as“The Miracle Maker,” who overcame terminal cancer at 25 and built a thriving coaching business by 50, proving that mindset is everything. Tom LeNoble, a seasoned executive and leadership coach with experience at MCI, Walmart, Palm, and Facebook, who speaks with authenticity about resilience after surviving illness, loss, and personal challenges.



“These conversations aren't about highlight reels,” said Lisa Manzo.“They're about the real, raw, and transformative work it takes to rise stronger. The Phoenix Mind is a space for truth, resilience, and the belief that no matter how many times life knocks us down, we can always rise.”

New episodes of The Phoenix Mind with Lisa Manzo are available weekly on all major podcast platforms. Each episode highlights strategies, stories, and emotional intelligence tools to help listeners rise from burnout, trauma, or loss, and create meaningful, empowered lives.

For more information and to listen, visit:

About Lisa Manzo

Lisa Manzo is a speaker, coach, and emotional intelligence educator dedicated to helping individuals and organizations build resilience and transform challenges into growth. She is also the creator of The Phoenix Mind Emotional Intelligence Certification program, a free resource for anyone seeking to develop the skills to lead with clarity and compassion.