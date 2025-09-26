Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Arrives In Guwahati On 2-Day Northeast Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Guwahati on Friday on a two-day tour of the Northeastern region. Upon arrival, he participated in the Artfed Jagaran event organised under the GST Bachat Utsav and interacted with the media.

Highlighting the GST rate cuts implemented by the government, Union Minister Scindia described them as unprecedented and beneficial for every citizen, calling them the real gift this Diwali.

The Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a historic achievement in the telecom sector, the fully indigenous 4G stack and 1 lakh Swadeshi BSNL towers.

Scindia said:“Entirely developed in India, the project includes C-DOT's core network, Tejas Networks' radio access network, and integration by TCS, designed keeping future technological requirements in mind.”

He told the media that, on the occasion of BSNL completing 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the fully indigenous 4G stack and 1 lakh Swadeshi BSNL towers for the nation.

The event in Guwahati was attended by Keshab Mahanta, Minister, Government of Assam, Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, GMC among others.

The Minister stated that the GST rate cuts recently implemented by the government are historic.

Previously, multiple tax slabs increased the burden on traders and caused inconvenience to consumers.

The new rates have simplified this by reducing GST to just two slabs -- 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Essentials for the common man now fall under these slabs, reducing the tax burden for traders, making goods more affordable for consumers, and energising the economy.

Scindia emphasised that this initiative is the essence of the GST Bachat Utsav, bringing savings directly to every household, and is a gift to the people of India on the occasion of Navratri and Diwali.

He added that this milestone is not only a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat but also positions India as a global leader in telecommunications. Guided by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India will set an example in digital inclusion and technological strength, not just for its citizens but for the world.