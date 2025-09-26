922 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid From Turkey Arrives In Herat
HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Humanitarian aid weighing 922 tons, including food and non-food items, has arrived from Turkey in western Herat province, local officials said on Friday.
Local officials in Herat received the aid at the Roznak railway station yesterday.
Hafiz Azizur Rahman, deputy head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, stressed the aid from Turkey would be distributed to needy and vulnerable families across the country in a transparent and judicious manner.
Addressing a ceremony in this regard, Turkish Ambassador to Afghanistan Jang Onal said his country sent the aid shipment, which includes 922 tons of food and non-food items, for families affected by natural disasters and that Turkey would always stand by the people of Afghanistan in difficult times.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Suliman, Vice President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, praised the efforts of the Afghan Red Crescent Society and Turkey's assistance, and stressed that they will continue their assistance through the Afghan Red Crescent Society.
Meanwhile, Sinan Ilhan, the Consul General of Turkey in Herat, said his country would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
