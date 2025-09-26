Premier League: Guehi Aims To Stop Liverpool As Pedro Leads Chelsea Visit To Brighton

MENAFN - IANS) London, Sep 26 (IANS) Liverpool will face a familiar challenge when they meet Crystal Palace on Saturday, as they come up against Marc Guehi, a player they attempted to sign this summer.

Guehi would have been a valuable addition to strengthen Liverpool's defense, but instead, he'll be tasked with Liverpool's potent attack, featuring big-money signings Alexander Isar, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike, who are all competing to partner with Mohamed Salah.

Palace stunned Liverpool in the season-opening Community Shield at the start of August and is unbeaten at the start of the season.

Brentford and Manchester United kick off the weekend with the home side struggling to adapt after losing several key players and coach Thomas Frank over the summer, reports Xinhua.

Manchester United are without the suspended Casemiro after his red card against Chelsea last week, but the game offers a chance for Ruben Amorim's side to gain some momentum after an erratic start to the season.

Chelsea visit the south coast to play Brighton, a club that has earned a lot of money in recent years by selling their star players to Stamford Bridge.

Liam Delap and Cole Palmer are among the doubts for Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is suspended after last week's red card, but former Brighton striker Joao Pedro will almost certainly start against his former club as Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at Old Trafford.

Manchester City's momentum was halted by a late equalising goal away to Arsenal last weekend. Coach Pep Guardiola, who shifted tactics mid-match, will likely change plans again for Burnley's visit, testing defenders against in-form Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Bournemouth travel to play Leeds United, with Andoni Iraola's side flying high in the table and playing intense football to test a rival that claimed a big win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

The Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the table after five consecutive defeats. Wolves' boss Victor Pereira, who recently signed a new contract, faces a tough match at third-placed Tottenham, whose performance under Thomas Frank remains strong despite injuries.

Nottingham Forest impressed with a 2-2 draw away to Betis in the Europa League on Wednesday night, but after four games in charge, coach Ange Postecoglou is still searching for his first win as Sunderland are next up at the City Ground.

Aston Villa found form in Europe midweek, and Unai Emery's squad now looks for their first league win against Fulham.

Arsenal have a difficult visit to Newcastle United, but could have Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard back in the side. Meanwhile, West Ham's coach Graham Potter may be in jeopardy if they lose to Everton on Monday, a situation that might not go unnoticed by Everton coach David Moyes, who parted ways with West Ham 16 months ago after leading them to a ninth-place finish.