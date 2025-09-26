NY's Galleria On Third Launches New Artwork Collection And Benefit Art Show

Galleria on Third Logo

World Cup Framed Art Work

Original World Cup T-Shirt

Galleria on Third Launches New Artwork Collection and Benefit Art Show Celebrating NYC, Soccer, and Creativity While Supporting Children in Need

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of New York City's most highly rated galleries, Galleria on Third , now in its 26th year, is proud to announce two exciting initiatives: the launch of the World Cup 2026 Collection as part of its 13th Annual Benefit Art Show where 50% of each sale will be donated to UNICEF Together, these events showcase Galleria on Third's distinctive blend of art, community spirit, and philanthropy.For over a decade, Shadin Hossain has hosted Benefit Art Shows at Galleria on Third, raising funds and awareness for organizations such as World Vision, Smile Train, Bellevue Hospital, the Clean Water Initiative, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Past events have drawn attention from NY1, the New York Daily News, Art Business News, and Décor Magazine, cementing the gallery's reputation as a hub for both art and social good.This year's Benefit Art Show continues that tradition. 50% of all proceeds will be donated to support orphaned children worldwide, ensuring that each purchase directly contributes to helping children in need.“I started these Benefit Art Shows to give back to the city that gave me so much,” said Shadin Hossain, founder of Galleria on Third.“By blending art with philanthropy, we can create beauty that extends beyond the canvas - helping children live better, healthier lives.”Bring the energy of New York City and the World Cup spirit into your space with exclusive original artwork by Shadin Hossain. Each piece combines his vibrant pop-art style with iconic NYC imagery, creating bold and colorful statements that celebrate love, resilience, and culture.This collection includes framed originals, special edition prints, and wearable art (including limited-edition t-shirts). With prices starting at $99, the collection makes it possible for both art lovers and soccer fans to take home a piece of the excitement.Located in Turtle Bay (907 2nd Ave at 48th Street), Galleria on Third was founded by Shadin Hossain in 1999 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the city's top custom framing shops and galleries, known for museum-quality work and outstanding customer service. The gallery has showcased both up-and-coming and celebrated artists, including Romero Britto, DeLaVega, Marc Tetro, fashion icon Carson Kressley, and news personality Sandy Kenyon.About Shadin HossainBorn in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Shadin Hossain came to America at 17 to pursue a better life. After training in fine art framing, he opened Galleria on Third, which has thrived for over 30th years. Eventually returning to his passion for creating art, Hossain developed a style that fuses pop art and folk art into striking 3-D collage pieces. His work has been featured on NY1, where he was named New Yorker of the Week, and continues to attract collectors worldwide. Alongside his artistry, Hossain is known for his philanthropy, using his art shows to raise funds for children's charities across the globe.The World Cup 2026 Collection and 13th Annual Benefit Art Show are now on display at Galleria on Third and available for purchase online at .

