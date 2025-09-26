Dr. Kerriann Greenhalgh Selected As Top Chemist And Inventor By IAOTP

Dr. Kerriann Greenhalgh will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kerriann Greenhalgh, Founder, CEO, and CSO of KeriCure Medical, was recently selected as Top Chemist and Inventor for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith nearly two decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Greenhalgh has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Greenhalgh is an entrepreneur and PhD organic chemist, leading translation of academic research into commercially viable products in the various healthcare markets (consumer, animal and professional). Her scientific and regulatory background has equipped Dr. Greenhalgh with a unique approach to building medical device companies from the ground up and establishing value and growth for the company.Her R&D experience ranges from the conceptual stage of development, through synthesis and testing, to pre-clinical and clinical analysis and FDA clearance. She has focused her research efforts on establishing unique drug delivery vehicles for problematic drugs and additives, enhancing bioavailability and efficacy in vivo. She is passionate about healing and developing products that HELP PEOPLE.Dr. Greenhalgh founded KeriCure Inc. based on her research into skin and wound care, which she started in her garage at the age of 26. Founded in 2011, Dr. Greenhalgh has raised $1.5M in private capital and over $1.3M in non-dilutive capital and nearly $8M in government contracts for KeriCure Medical, and launched products in the consumer, animal health, and professional medical markets. KeriCure is a biotechnology company that has successfully converted a unique platform, nanopolymer technology, into burn and wound and skin care products that support wound healing, help alleviate a wide range of skin conditions, and protect minor wounds, cuts, scrapes, burns, and abrasions from getting infections. KeriCure Medical is currently focused on providing effective wound care to US military Service Members so they can heal quickly and return to Service sooner with fewer complications. KeriCure is also focused on expanding into hospitals, burn and wound centers, and elderly patient care, expanding to provide new, unique, and innovative products that are unlike anything currently on the market.KeriCure is actively pursuing license and private label opportunities for current and future products and IP, with applications in skin and wound care, coatings, hemostatic products, and other novel medical applications.In addition, she started KeriChem Tech in 2017, an FDA consulting service firm led by owner, Dr. Kerriann Greenhalgh herself. The company focuses on biotechnology, medical device and OTC drug new product development and transition to commercially viable products for market launch. KeriChem Tech offers development, testing, and regulatory consulting services in the US.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, entrepreneurship, business development, leadership, research, public speaking, and pharmaceutical development.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Greenhalgh started her education with a B.A. in Chemistry with an emphasis in Biochemistry at the University of South Florida, where she won the undergraduate award for research in chemistry. Dr was awarded a Department of Homeland Security Fellowship and a National Science Foundation Fellowship in 2004, which supported her Ph.D. work in organic chemistry. sAs part of her DHS fellowship, she was awarded internships at Battelle and the US Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases, took an internship where she studied bioweapons detection with PCR and ELISA. the US Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases, She earned her Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of South Florida in 2007.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Greenhalgh has received numerous awards and accolades, and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding accomplishments. She has been an honored guest and keynote speaker by many wonderful organizations, including the Tampa Chamber, Athena Women's Society, Museum of Science and Industry, Pasco EDC BizGrow, Working Women of Tampa Bay, USF Women in Leadership and Philanthropy, and USF Business' Women of Influence, and Tampa Bay Business Journal's BizWomen Luncheon. She has been named Top 30 under 30 by Tampa Tribune, a finalist for TBBJ Healthcare Heroes, named an Honored Listee for Marquis Who's Who for 2025, a small business finalist by Pasco EDC, and selected as a FAST 56 company by the University of South Florida as one of the fastest growing alumni-led companies for 2025. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection as Top Chemist and Inventor of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Greenhalgh for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Greenhalgh attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, her vision is to grow KeriCure as a premier biotechnology company providing advanced wound care to hospitals, wound centers, elderly care, and the military.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP, please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.