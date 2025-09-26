IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Fined 30% Match Fee For Aggressive Gesture, Farhan Escapes

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fee for abuse and provocative gestures in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Team India on Sunday, September 21. Sahibzada Farhan did not face any sanctions from the ICC as he was left off with a warning.

Rauf and Farhan attended the ICC hearing, presided over by match referee and former West Indies captain Richie Richardson, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint against the Pakistan duo with the world governing body of cricket for provocative gestures, intending to mock the Indian Defence Forces, who successfully carried out Operation Sindoor.

The hearing of Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan took place just a day after the ICC match referee, Richie Richardson, conducted the hearing of Suryakumar Yadav after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint against India T20I skipper for dedicating Men in Blue's group stage victory over Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and the Indian Defence Forces for Operation Sindoor Success.

