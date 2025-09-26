Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strike On Afipsky Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Area

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian General Staff posted this on Facebook .

“As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive potential and complicate fuel and ammunition supplies to the occupiers' military units, on the night of September 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery,” the statement reads.

The refinery, located in Krasnodar area, primarily produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, with an annual processing capacity of around 6.25 million tons. It is used to supply the Russian military.

The strike reportedly caused a fire. The extent and specific details of the damage are still being clarified.

“The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.

