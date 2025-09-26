Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strike On Afipsky Oil Refinery In Russia's Krasnodar Area
“As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive potential and complicate fuel and ammunition supplies to the occupiers' military units, on the night of September 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery,” the statement reads.
The refinery, located in Krasnodar area, primarily produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, with an annual processing capacity of around 6.25 million tons. It is used to supply the Russian military.
The strike reportedly caused a fire. The extent and specific details of the damage are still being clarified.Read also: Explosions rock Crimea overnight, FSB building reportedly hit in strike - social media
“The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.
As previously reported, a drone attack caused a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar area.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment