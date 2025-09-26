Uzbekistan, OTS Reaffirm Legal Cooperation Commitments
Referring to the results of the 4th Meeting, Omuraliev congratulated Yuldoshev on the successful organization of the event. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding multilateral cooperation among the prosecution authorities of the Turkic States.
They underscored the criticality of knowledge transfer in optimizing law enforcement methodologies and amplifying collaborative initiatives to tackle transnational criminal activities within the region.
Meanwhile, during the OTS summit held in Budapest on May 21, the President of Uzbekistan paid special attention to enhancing trade, economic, investment, transport, and communication cooperation among member states. In this regard, Uzbekistan proposed creating an online platform“TURK-Trade” and adopting a practical program aimed at increasing the share of mutual trade within the total foreign trade turnover of the OTS member states.
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.
