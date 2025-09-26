Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, OTS Reaffirm Legal Cooperation Commitments

Uzbekistan, OTS Reaffirm Legal Cooperation Commitments


2025-09-26 08:06:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), met with Nigmatilla Yuldoshev, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan, within the framework of the 4th Meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the OTS held in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Referring to the results of the 4th Meeting, Omuraliev congratulated Yuldoshev on the successful organization of the event. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding multilateral cooperation among the prosecution authorities of the Turkic States.

They underscored the criticality of knowledge transfer in optimizing law enforcement methodologies and amplifying collaborative initiatives to tackle transnational criminal activities within the region.

Meanwhile, during the OTS summit held in Budapest on May 21, the President of Uzbekistan paid special attention to enhancing trade, economic, investment, transport, and communication cooperation among member states. In this regard, Uzbekistan proposed creating an online platform“TURK-Trade” and adopting a practical program aimed at increasing the share of mutual trade within the total foreign trade turnover of the OTS member states.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

MENAFN26092025000187011040ID1110115261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search