Army Foils Drug Smuggling Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 26 (Petra)-- Within its jurisdiction, the Eastern Military Zone thwarted two efforts this morning, Friday, to use balloons directed by makeshift devices to carry huge amounts of drugs from two separate places.
Together with the Anti-Narcotics Department and security agencies, Border Guard personnel were able to locate the balloons, shoot them down, and confiscate their contents inside Jordanian territory. The confiscated goods were given to the appropriate authorities so they could take the appropriate action.
