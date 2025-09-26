Sultan Bin Ahmed Lays Foundation Stone For Al Reeh Al Mursala Village In Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, laid the foundation stone for Al Reeh Al Mursala Village in the Puttalam region of the Republic of Sri Lanka. The project, launched as part of a wider humanitarian initiative, includes the construction of 50 homes, a mosque that accommodates 200 worshippers, a healthcare centre, and various essential service facilities designed to support the wellbeing of the local community.

In addition to launching the village project, His Highness also inaugurated a fully equipped mobile medical clinic, aimed at delivering emergency medical services and conducting routine health screenings. The mobile unit will serve residents of Al Reeh Al Mursala and neighbouring villages, significantly improving access to healthcare in remote and underserved areas.

This initiative is supported by the Al Reeh Al Mursala programme, developed and broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in partnership with Sharjah Charity International (SCI). His Highness affirmed that the charitable projects implemented in Sri Lanka are a result of this strong collaboration, and are a continuation of Sharjah's commitment to spreading humanitarian values and supporting those in need globally.

His Highness highlighted that these efforts reflect the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who continuously encourages acts of compassion and extending support to vulnerable communities. He noted that humanitarian action is a foundational part of Sharjah's international engagement, not only addressing urgent needs but also promoting dignity and long-term wellbeing.

During his visit, His Highness expressed his deep appreciation to all individuals and organisations contributing to this humanitarian work. He noted that the collective efforts of donors, partners, and the community present a bright and honourable image of the UAE and Sharjah on the global stage-strengthening the values of generosity and solidarity that the nation stands for.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, described the Sri Lanka projects as a new milestone for the Al Reeh Al Mursala programme. Broadcast annually during Ramadan, the initiative supports the construction of vital infrastructure such as villages, schools, and hospitals. He praised the ongoing partnership with Sharjah Charity International as a strong model of effective humanitarian cooperation. Khalaf also highlighted the importance of field visits in ensuring aid reaches those most in need and in guiding efforts based on real, on-the-ground conditions.

The Al Reeh Al Mursala Village will include 50 solar-powered homes, a mosque, a health centre, a children's park, a sewing centre, and a clean water well. A mobile clinic will provide flexible, accessible healthcare. His Highness also reviewed aid distribution, including food, sewing machines, bicycles, and wheelchairs to support family income and self-reliance. Since its launch 14 years ago, Al Reeh Al Mursala has raised approximately AED 67 million, supporting humanitarian projects in over 110 countries. Funded initiatives include the Little Hearts Campaign, eye surgeries, orphan sponsorships, construction of mosques and schools, medical centres, water wells, and a wide range of income-generating programmes.

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International; Khalid Nasser Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of SBA; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and several senior officials and media executives from Sharjah.