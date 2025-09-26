Rio De Janeiro News Roundup - Comprehensive City Brief For September 25, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Rio City Hall posted multiple economy and mobility updates, including new cycle-path works for Porto Maravilha and a ceremony formalizing the Galeão concession adjustments. CET-Rio scheduled night closures in key tunnels and elevated roads, while Comlurb launched another Ecoponto in the Complexo do Alemão.

Courts news featured a joint State–Labor hearing on Vasco's recovery case and an order suspending executions against the Ambipar group. COR-Rio forecast a cloudy, showery Thursday with mild temperatures.

Top 10 Headlines:

Thursday forecast: cloudy with light rain; mild temps (Sep 25)CET-Rio closes Santa Bárbara, Rebouças, José Alencar tunnels and Elevado das Bandeiras overnight (Sep 25)Comlurb opens the city's 83rd Ecoponto in Complexo do Alemão (Sep 25)City signs cooperation to deliver 9.5 km of cycle paths in Porto Maravilha (Sep 25)Galeão concession: City joins signing of contract adjustments approved by TCU (Sep 25)Mayor and FNP back Brazil's bid to host the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup (Sep 25)New Municipal Security Manager competition opens Monday (Sep 25)Joint State–Labor court hearing debates Vasco and Vasco SAF recovery procedures (Sep 25)Business Court suspends executions against Ambipar companies for 30 days (Sep 25)City calls public hearing on concession of Olympic arenas complex (Sep 25)

Politics & Security

Municipal Security Manager competition announced (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: The City launched a public competition for Municipal Security Managers (higher-education degree required), with applications opening Monday and quotas reserved for Black/Indigenous candidates and people with disabilities; FGV will run the process.

Why it matters: Professionalizing policy design and oversight can strengthen Rio's municipal security system.

Joint State–Labor hearing on Vasco/Vasco SAF recovery (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: The 4th Business Court and TRT-1 held an unprecedented joint session to coordinate procedures on labor creditors ahead of October's assembly on the recovery plan for Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama and Vasco SAF.

Why it matters: Cross-jurisdiction coordination can speed creditor treatment and reduce litigation delays.

Ambipar: Business Court suspends executions for 30 days (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: The 3rd Business Court granted a precautionary order pausing executions and other enforcement against Ambipar group companies for 30 days, with appointment of a judicial administrator and limits on acceleration clauses.

Why it matters: A standstill can stabilize a major employer's cash flow while negotiations proceed.

Economy

Galeão concession adjustments formally signed (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: City officials joined the signing of contract changes approved by Brazil 's audit court (TCU), including a minimum sale bid, a variable revenue share through 2039, and the planned exit of Infraero by March 2026.

Why it matters: Clearer terms aim to relaunch Rio's main international hub and attract new investment and routes.

Porto Maravilha to get 9.5 km in cycle-path upgrades/new links (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: A cooperation agreement with CCPar and a private developer will revitalize 8.8 km of existing bike lanes and add 660 m of new links, plus two bike parking stations near Largo da Carioca and Praça XV.

Why it matters: Better micromobility supports downtown recovery, tourism, and first/last-mile commutes.

City Life & Environment

Cloudy Thursday with light rain and mild temperatures (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: COR-Rio/Alerta Rio forecast nublado to encoberto skies, light rain at times, winds fracos a moderados, and temperatures roughly 15–25°C, with gradual clearing on Friday.

Why it matters: Commuters should plan for showers and slick roads; outdoor work may need brief pauses.

Night closures in Santa Bárbara, Rebouças, José Alencar and Elevado das Bandeiras (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: CET-Rio scheduled maintenance with timed interdictions overnight, including Santa Bárbara (22:00–4:30), Rebouças (23:30–5:00, Lagoa-bound), José Alencar (23:00–4:00, Barra-bound), and the lower deck of Elevado das Bandeiras.

Why it matters: Late-night drivers and bus users should adjust routes and allow extra time.

Comlurb opens 83rd Ecoponto in Complexo do Alemão (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: The new Ecoponto Praça da Paloma adds compactors and multiuse containers; since 2022, the program reports a 20% drop in irregular street dumping-about 1,600 tons per day now properly handled.

Why it matters: More clean disposal sites cut vector risks and improve neighborhood health.

Culture & Events

City and FNP back Brazil's 2029 FIFA Club World Cup bid (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: The Mayor, also FNP president, formally supported the national bid, with the letter delivered to CBF; Rio positions itself as a host city should Brazil be chosen.

Why it matters: Major events drive tourism, jobs, and global visibility for Rio.

Public hearing called on concession of Olympic arenas complex (Sep 25, 2025)

Summary: The City scheduled an online hearing for October 3 on the concession model for Arena Carioca 1, the Olympic Tennis Center, and the Velodrome, including museum operations and event calendars.

Why it matters: Concessions can activate venues year-round and secure upkeep without new budget strain.